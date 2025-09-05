Local

Alleged burglar shot and killed at Brentwood home

By Ben Fridkis
Jacksonville, Fla. — Jacksonville police say a man was shot and killed at a home on North Pearl Street in the Brentwood neighborhood. Officers say they found a man with multiple gunshot wounds on the property. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

JSO’s crime scene unit and homicide unit have responded to conduct their investigation. The investigation will continue with the coordination of the medical examiner and state attorneys office.

A JSO sergeant said “an individual was involved possibly in a burglary at the residence at the time of the incident, and the homeowner in defense of himself shot at the person inside his home”.

The relationship of the people involved remains under investigation, and the homeowner has been detained for questioning. A positive identification for the victim has not been provided. The investigation is still in its early stages.

Anyone with more information is asked to call JSO’s non-emergency line at (904) 630-0500 or through CrimeStoppers at (866)845-TIPS (8477).

