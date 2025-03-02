AMBER Alert: Georgia baby found safe after abduction

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation activated an AMBER Alert Sunday afternoon after police say a 5-week-old baby was abducted.

An AMBER alert in Georgia is called “Levi’s Call.”

Officials believed Milan Simpson to be in extreme danger after being taken by 29-year-old Jamale Darcel Simpson.

This happened Sunday in Johns Creek in Fulton County.

Johns Creek police tell our Atlanta station, WSB-TV, that Milan Simpson was found safe late Sunday evening and is home with her mother.

According to police, Jamale Simpson, identified as Milan’s father, gave her to a family member who brought her home safely.

Police are still searching for the 29-year-old.

The two were last seen at Feather Sound Court at Old Alabama Sydney Marcus Blvd. at Ga-400 in a 2013 dark blue Jeep Grand Cherokee with a temporary Georgia tag of S2181232.

Read: Amber Alert vs. Missing Child Alert: What’s the difference?

Anyone with information on where Simpson is should call the Johns Creek Police Department at 470-456-0271.

Read: Missing and unidentified from the Jacksonville area in 2025: Have you seen them?

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.