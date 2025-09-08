American Legion Riders host 4th annual 9/11 Memorial Ride to support Florida veterans

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — American Legion Riders Chapter 372 will host its 4th Annual 9/11 Memorial Ride on Sunday, September 14.

The community event will honor the memory of those lost on September 11, 2001, and pay tribute to the service members who answered the call in the subsequent Global War on Terror.

Net proceeds from the ride will benefit Project: Vet Relief, providing critical, no-cost support to Florida’s veterans in crisis.

The memorial ride will begin and end at Monkey’s Uncle Tavern, located in Jacksonville’s Mandarin area.

Participants will embark on a scenic route that includes stops at several local American Legion posts and historical sites, coming together in a day of remembrance and unity.

“This ride is our promise to ‘Never Forget,’” said Jon Riddle, Assistant Director of the American Legion Riders Chapter 372 and Post 372 Vice Commander. “It’s a day for our community to come together, not only to honor the profound sacrifice made on 9/11 but also to support the heroes who live among us. Every dollar of profit we raise for Project: Vet Relief helps ensure that a Florida veteran in crisis has a place to turn for help. We ride for those who can no longer ride with us and for those who still need our support.”

Following the ride, participants are invited to an afternoon of festivities at Monkey’s Uncle Tavern, featuring basket and bottle raffles, a 50/50 drawing, and community fellowship.

For more information and registration details visit here.

