The Amp to welcome rock band Goose to St. Augustine

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — The Connecticut-based rock band Goose will enter the Amp on Fri., Nov. 1 at 7 p.m.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Goose released their debut album in 2016 Moon Cabin, but broke out in 2022 with Dripfield.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

According to the St. Augustine Amphitheatre, Goose has spent much of the past decade on a seemingly infinite tour schedule that include sold-out headline shows at such renowned venues as Morrison, CO’s Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Nashville, TN’s Ryman Auditorium, and New York City’s hallowed Radio City Musical Hall.

Goose is made up of Rick Mitarotonda (vocals, guitar), Peter Anspach (vocals, keys, guitar), Trevor Weekz (bass), Jeff Arevalo (vocals, percussion, drums), and Cotter Ellis (drums).

Tickets go on sale Fri., June 28 at 10 a.m. online at Ticketmaster.com and at the venue box office.

Click here for more information.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.