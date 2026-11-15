An expanded Deck the Chairs event in JAX Beach begins November 25 at the Seawalk Pavilion

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — Organizers announced the six-week schedule for Deck the Chairs holiday event at Jacksonville Beach, which begins on Wednesday, November 25.

The popular holiday display and festival takes place at the Seawalk Pavilion and Latham Plaza in downtown Jacksonville Beach.

This year, it will feature expanded programming, Christmas markets, student arts activities, stage performances, musical light show, and its signature decorated lifeguard chairs.

The schedule will begin with opening remarks at 5 p.m. on November 25. The first evening also includes the first of more than 55 student-focused stage performances.

A musical light show will illuminate downtown Jacksonville Beach nightly from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.; a Christmas Market will be held each Sunday afternoon through Dec. 27; and new this year will be a Kids Holiday Craft Shop and Deck The Jaguar Chair activity in The Players Art Zone each Sunday afternoon.

Details, including the list of programming and activities can be found on organizers’ website.

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