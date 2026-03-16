Ancient City Classic Dog Show coming to St. Johns County Fairgrounds

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — The Greater Orange Park Dog Club and the Greater Daytona Dog Fanciers Association will host the Ancient City Classic, a four-day All-Breed Dog Show event taking place April 2-5, 2026.

By hosting back-to-back shows, participants and spectators will have even more opportunities to experience top-tier canine competition throughout the weekend.

This premier canine event will take place at the St. Johns County Fairgrounds, located at 5840 State Road 207 in Elkton, FL.

Dog lovers and spectators are invited to witness an action-packed weekend featuring conformation classes, obedience trials, rally trials, and Fast CAT, a thrilling, timed 100-yard dash where dogs race individually while chasing a lure.

Event Details:

Dates: Thursday, April 2 – Sunday, April 5, 2026

Thursday, April 2 – Sunday, April 5, 2026 Judging Begins: 8:00 a.m. daily

8:00 a.m. daily Location: St. Johns County Fairgrounds, 5840 State Road 207, Elkton, FL

St. Johns County Fairgrounds, 5840 State Road 207, Elkton, FL Admission: Free for spectators

Free for spectators General Parking: $5 per car

$5 per car Seating: Limited bleachers available; attendees are encouraged to bring a chair

Important Notes for Attendees:

All-breed judging will take place outdoors under covered rings.

Obedience trials will be held in a partially enclosed building on concrete.

Rally trials will be held in a partially enclosed building on concrete.

For safety reasons, baby strollers are not allowed under the arena or inside the building.

Only dogs entered in the event are permitted in the show grounds.

For more information, visit the club’s Facebook page at Greater Orange Park Dog Club, Inc.

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