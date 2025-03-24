Local

Annual Sandcastle Contest returns to Jacksonville Beach as part of Beaches Opening Weekend

By Tate Rosenberg, Action News Jax
Opening of the Beaches - Jax Beach
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Grab your shovels and pails, registration for the 46th annual Sandcastle Contest is now open!

As part of the Beaches Opening Weekend, participants can register in one of the following categories:

  • Ages 8 and Under (up to 3 builders)
  • Ages 9-12 (up to 3 builders)
  • Ages 13-16 (up to 3 builders)
  • Family entry (up to 5 builders)
  • Group category (up to 5 builders)

The contest itself will take place on Saturday, April 26 from 2 to 4 p.m., and registration is open until Monday, March 31. Registration is free and on a first-come, first-served basis.

Click HERE to learn more and to register, and click HERE to learn about an event the following day, the Opening of the Beaches Parade

