Annual sea turtle nesting safety campaign kicks off in Jacksonville Beach

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — As sea turtle nesting season is in full swing, Beaches Energy Services, the City of Jacksonville Beach, and the Beaches Sea Turtle Patrol are launching their annual #CleanDarkFlat Campaign. It aims to raise public awareness to ensure as many sea turtles as possible survive nesting season.

Now in its fifth year, the collaborative effort includes sending tool kits with important information on sea turtle nesting to local businesses. This includes videos distributed to Beaches hotels that can be played on the televisions in hotel rooms for visitors.

“Beaches Energy Services is committed to our partnership with the Beaches Sea Turtle Patrol and we know that we must continue to educate beachgoers and residents alike to keep our simple message of #CleanDarkFlat in the public,” Allen Putnam, director of Beaches Energy Services said.

The #CleanDarkFlat campaign is a straightforward way to educate people on protecting sea turtles. It stands for:

Clean - free of litter, including trash, chairs, umbrellas and other debris

Dark - free of artificial light

Flat - free of holes or sandcastles that trap turtles

For more details about #CleanDarkFlat or to donate to protect the sea turtles, visit https://bstp.net/. Visitors and locals can pick up a 2024 sea turtle sticker at Beaches Energy at Jacksonville Beach City Hall, Neptune Beach City Hall, Atlantic Beach City Hall, Breezy Coffee Shop, Round Bird Café, Cup of Job, Hanna Park and Huguenot Park.

