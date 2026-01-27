Another JFRD firefighter placed on leave amid JSO paintball prank investigation

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Action News Jax Ben Becker has learned that another Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department firefighter is on administrative leave as part of the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office criminal investigation into a paintball “prank war” that led to multiple arrests.

The unnamed firefighter was placed on leave on January 22, according to JFRD, as investigators work to determine what role, if any, they played in the December incident near JFRD Station 4 in LaVilla, near Downtown Jacksonville. Four firefighters from that station were already arrested Friday on misdemeanor criminal mischief charges after investigators determined paintball guns were fired at property, civilians, and a marked JSO patrol vehicle. Originally, JFRD told Becker six firefighters were implicated, but it was later determined one was not involved.

Action News Jax first reported Friday that the arrested firefighters were:

Engineer Landon T. Simmons, 30

Engineer Wesley P. Parker, 32

Engineer Tristen C. Harrison, 25

Firefighter Colby B. Lesage, 23

The arrests came three weeks after Becker first learned of the incident and one day after Becker sat down with Jacksonville Sheriff T.K. Waters to ask about the investigation. The arrest report shows JSO’s integrity team made their first visit to Fire Station 4 on Thursday. It’s not clear if that was before, after, or even during Becker’s interview with the sheriff. The arrest reports state firefighters claim they received the paintball guns as part of a Christmas “White Elephant” gift exchange.

Sheriff: Incident was “silly” and out of character

Sheriff Waters said he was surprised by the allegations, calling the behavior out of character for JFRD.

“It didn’t blow me away. I felt like it’s pretty silly. And you wouldn’t expect that to happen from that organization,” Waters said.

Waters also emphasized that the incident has not damaged the working relationship between the two agencies.

“We’re not at odds with JFRD. Never happened. Never will be - other than guns and hoses. And that’s fine. But we’re partner agencies. We work together all the time, and we’ll continue to do that,” he said.

Action News Jax has reached out to JSO to ask whether additional arrests are expected and is awaiting a response.

Civilian says he thought he was under attack

The investigation began after William Sousa reported that his car was struck multiple times by paintballs while he was stopped at a red light near North Jefferson and West Duval streets in late December.

“I heard the first few thuds hit my car and I thought, ‘What the hell is going on?’” Sousa told Becker in a phone interview.

Police reports confirm Sousa’s vehicle was hit four to five times. A marked JSO patrol vehicle was also struck, along with nearby signs, dumpsters, and roadway surfaces.

Investigators determined the damage was consistent with a high-velocity paintball gun, and the angle of impact suggested the shots came from above.

Investigators point to Station 4

According to police reports, the tallest occupied structure in the area was JFRD Station 4, home to the department’s elite Special Operations unit. Investigators later found 14 red and green paintballs on the station’s roof, which police said could only be accessed from inside the building.

When officers attempted to investigate, firefighters closed the bay doors. Once inside, firefighters were mirandized, questioned, and denied involvement, suggesting another station may have been responsible as part of a “prank war.”

Despite those findings, no arrests were made initially.

Questions raised over delayed arrests

Becker pressed Sheriff Waters about why no one was arrested sooner. Initially, a JSO spokesperson told Becker via email the case had been closed, stating investigators could not identify a suspect and that no victims wished to pursue charges.

However, after Becker submitted public records requests, JSO later emailed back stating that the case had been reopened by the Integrity Unit “at the request of their chain of command.” Waters has insisted the case was never truly closed.

When asked whether JFRD received special treatment, Waters said, “No, I don’t give my own officers special treatment,” later adding, “Stay tuned.”

JFRD responds

JFRD released a statement Friday, saying the four firefighters have been reassigned to administrative duties pending an internal investigation.

The department said it was notified by JSO on December 29, cooperated fully with the investigation, and emphasized the incident does not impact public safety or department operations.

“We value the trust the community places in our department as first responders, and we are committed to the highest standards of conduct and accountability,” the statement read.

Victim still seeking accountability

Sousa said he never initially planned to press charges but wants answers.

“I definitely wanted to know who did it,” he said.

Action News Jax continues to request 911 calls, radio transmissions, and photographs related to the incident. JSO says those records will not be released until the investigation is officially closed.

