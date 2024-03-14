‘Apparent medical emergency:’ Death of inmate announced by Clay County Sheriff’s Office

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is reviewing the death of an inmate in the Clay County Jail.

According to an announcement by the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, shortly before 4 a.m. on Thursday, an inmate housed at the Clay County Jail suffered an apparent medical emergency.

Although deputies, medical staff, and Clay County Fire Rescue immediately responded and provided lifesaving measures, the effort was unsuccessful. The inmate, who has not been identified, died at the jail.

The Medical Examiner’s Office will also be looking into the incident.

CCSO said the family has been notified.

When more information has been released this story will be updated.

