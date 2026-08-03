Applications available for free and reduced-price meals in St. Johns County schools

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — With the start of school in St. Johns County nearing, officials are reminding families to complete applications for free and reduced-priced meals.

School begins August 10, and officials urged families to get a head start by completing your Free & Reduced Price Meal Application online for the new school year.

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A new application is required each school year unless families have been automatically approved through Direct Certification.

Applications may take up to 10 business days to process.

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Students enrolled at the following Community Eligibility Provision (CEP) schools do not need to complete an application: Crookshank Elementary School, Gamble Rogers Middle School, Hartley Elementary School, Ketterlinus Elementary School, Murray Middle School, Osceola Elementary School, Otis Mason Elementary School, Sebastian Middle School, South Woods Elementary School, First Coast Technical College VPK Program, The Evelyn Hamblen Center, Webster Elementary School

Every student deserves access to nutritious meals that help them learn, grow, and succeed.

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