Apply for City of St. Augustine’s Neighborhood Grant Program starting October 1

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — The City of St. Augustine will begin accepting applications for its Neighborhood Grant Program starting Wednesday, October 1.

The program offers up to $3,000 in funding for neighborhood improvement projects.

The Neighborhood Grant Program (NGP) is designed to support both formally and informally organized nonprofit groups in St. Augustine that are working on small-scale neighborhood improvement, enrichment, and enhancement projects or events.

Applications will be accepted until Wednesday, October 15, at 5 p.m. and can be submitted via email, mail, or in person.

The NGP funds, along with technical assistance from City staff, aim to empower neighborhood organizations to plan and implement community initiatives effectively.

Applications can be submitted to the City of St. Augustine Neighborhood Services Division office, either by email at NGP@citystaug.com, by mail, or in person.

The mailing address for submissions is: City of St. Augustine Neighborhood Services Division, Attn: Neighborhood Grants Program, PO Box 210, St. Augustine, FL 32085.

In-person submissions can be made at the Neighborhood Services Office, Lobby B, 4th Floor, 75 King Street, St. Augustine, FL 32084.

Approved applications that meet the minimum guidelines and requirements will be reviewed by the Neighborhood Grant Program Award Committee (NGPAC).

