Local

Archie the southern white rhino at Jacksonville Zoo to undergo important procedure

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
Archie, the oldest male southern white rhino in human care, at Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens needs to undergo a procedure that carries some risk.

Archie has a tooth infection Archie, the oldest male southern white rhino in human care, at Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens needs to undergo a procedure that carries some risk. (Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens)

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The oldest male southern white rhino in human care is at the Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens. But unfortunately for 54-year-old Archie, an infection in his tooth is cause for concern.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

The zoo noticed a bump on his face in the fall of last year. After the Animal Health team performed x-rays, cultures, and prescribed him antibiotics, the abscessed tooth wasn’t healing.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

After collaborating with outside experts, it’s been decided that Archie will undergo surgery to eliminate the infection.

The zoo did express concern.

“However, with an animal at his age, there are risks,” the zoo said in a YouTube video. “If we leave the tooth as-is, it could cause an infection in the nasal cavity and things could get worse for Archie.”

The zoo said it believes this is the best time to perform the procedure based on Archie’s overall good health.

Watch the story Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens created on YouTube below:

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News

mobile apps

Everything you love about wokv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!