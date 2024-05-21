Archie the southern white rhino at Jacksonville Zoo to undergo important procedure

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The oldest male southern white rhino in human care is at the Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens. But unfortunately for 54-year-old Archie, an infection in his tooth is cause for concern.

The zoo noticed a bump on his face in the fall of last year. After the Animal Health team performed x-rays, cultures, and prescribed him antibiotics, the abscessed tooth wasn’t healing.

After collaborating with outside experts, it’s been decided that Archie will undergo surgery to eliminate the infection.

The zoo did express concern.

“However, with an animal at his age, there are risks,” the zoo said in a YouTube video. “If we leave the tooth as-is, it could cause an infection in the nasal cavity and things could get worse for Archie.”

The zoo said it believes this is the best time to perform the procedure based on Archie’s overall good health.

Watch the story Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens created on YouTube below:

