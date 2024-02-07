Argument on the Westside leads to shooting, leaves one injured

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Reports from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office state that at approximately 9 p.m., there was a shooting at the 5700 Block of Norde Drive East, in the 103rd Street area (Westside of Jacksonville).

Initially, when Officers responded they were unable to locate any victims. Shortly after the investigation started, a victim showed up at a local hospital with a minor gunshot wound that was non life-threatening.

The investigation confirmed the gunshot victim was injured in the Norde Drive incident. The shooting incident appears to be involving a dispute between individuals that are known to each other.

Detectives are interviewing and gathering information to establish the identity and motive of the shooter.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is requested to call the police non-emergency number at (904-630-0500) or Crimestoppers at 866-845-TIPS.

