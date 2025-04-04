Around Jax: Cafe grand-opening, new flower shop, Les Misérables

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — We’re highlighting new places to eat, shop and shows to watch in Jacksonville on this week’s edition of Around Jax.

Jacksonville Beach now has a new place for breakfast and lunch dates.

You can visit The Bodega now, as it celebrates its grand opening this weekend.

It’s located on Marsh Landing Parkway near the Ponte Vedra Beach line.

Merchandise is discounted this weekend until it sells out.

Around Jax Bodega

A newly opened shop in Jacksonville is offering flowers for all your special occasions or decorating needs.

Kissing Tulips is located on Edgewood Avenue in Murray Hill.

Custom floral arrangements and floral subscriptions are available for customers.

Kissing Tulips Around Jax

The acclaimed musical Les Misérables is showing now through Sunday, April 6th as part of FSCJ’s Artist Series.

You can “Hear the People Sing” at the Jacksonville Center for Performing Arts at two separate showings on Saturday and Sunday.

Tickets can be purchased online here.

Les Misérables FSCJ

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.