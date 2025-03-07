Around Jax: New coffee, cuisine, and community events to explore this weekend

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — If you’re a coffee lover and or a foodie, good news—there are new spots for you to try this weekend Around Jax.

Coconut Key Coffee – Mayport

A brand-new coffee shop has opened its doors in Mayport! Coconut Key Coffee just launched in the last few weeks, offering a selection of delicious coffees, pastries, and beach-themed items.

The shop prides itself on using locally sourced ingredients and aims to become a favorite hangout for locals. If you’re in the area, swing by and give them a try—you can find them in the heart of Mayport Village.

Mamasamas – Neptune Beach

Craving Italian food? Mamasamas is celebrating its grand opening this week in Neptune Beach, and it’s already receiving rave reviews! This new spot focuses on dishes made with love and meant for sharing.

Whether you’re in the mood for pasta or a delicious Italian classic, Mamasamas is a must-visit. You’ll find them conveniently located across from Atlantic Village on Atlantic Blvd.

Pretty Girls Walk JAX – Walk in San Marco

Looking to get outside, meet new people, and feel empowered? Pretty Girls Walk JAX is hosting a special women’s empowerment walk Saturday at 9 a.m. in San Marco.

This event is a great way to connect with others while enjoying some fresh air. For more details, check out their Instagram page https://www.instagram.com/prettygirlswalkjax/

