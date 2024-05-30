Local

Arraignments set for suspects in connection to 2023 Gilligan’s Island murder in Camden County

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
Five people have been indicted after a man’s body was found July 2023 in the water near an area known as Gilligan’s Island. Police have identified the man found as 29-year-old John Andrew Mamph. From top left, clockwise: Debra Leane Doughtery; Frank Patrick Kennedy III; Bernice Rose McGuire; Megan Leigh Robison; Anthony Scott Mistretta.

Arraignments set for suspects in 2023 Gilligan’s Island murder in Camden County Five people have been indicted after a man’s body was found July 2023 in the water near an area known as Gilligan’s Island. Police have identified the man found as 29-year-old John Andrew Mamph. From top left, clockwise: Debra Leane Doughtery; Frank Patrick Kennedy III; Bernice Rose McGuire; Megan Leigh Robison; Anthony Scott Mistretta. (Camden County Sheriff's Office)

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

CAMDEN COUNTY, Ga. — Action News Jax has received an update on the suspects connected to a man’s 2023 murder in the Gilligan’s Island area of Camden County.

We told you in July when 29-year-old John Andrew Mamph’s body was found in the water near Gilligan’s Island.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Four people -- Anthony Scott Mistretta, Debra Leane Doughtery, Frank Patrick Kennedy III, Bernice Rose McGuire -- have been indicted on the following charges in connection to Mamph’s killing:

  • Malice Murder
  • Felony Murder
  • False Imprisonment
  • Kidnapping
  • 2 counts of Aggravated Assault
  • Conspiracy to Commit Aggravated Assault
  • Aggravated Battery
  • Conspiracy to Commit Murder

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Another person, Meghan Leigh Robison, has also been indicted on a charge of Making a False Statement. She was originally one of the five people arrested by the St. Marys Police Department in Mamph’s murder, but is not facing a murder charge.

Megan Leigh Robison, 33, of St. Marys

Megan Leigh Robison, 33, of St. Marys Megan Leigh Robison, 33, of St. Marys (Camden County Sheriff's Office)

Mistretta, Doughtery, Kennedy, and McGuire are scheduled to be arraigned on Monday, June 29 at 9 a.m. in Camden County Court.

Robison was supposed to be arraigned on Wednesday, but her arraignment was moved to Wednesday, June 5 at 9:30 a.m. in Camden County Court.

PHOTOS: Suspects in 2023 Gilligan’s Island murder in Camden County

Image 1 of 7
Five people have been indicted after a man’s body was found July 2023 in the water near an area known as Gilligan’s Island. Police have identified the man found as 29-year-old John Andrew Mamph. From top left, clockwise: Debra Leane Doughtery; Frank Patrick Kennedy III; Bernice Rose McGuire; Megan Leigh Robison; Anthony Scott Mistretta.

Arraignments set for suspects in 2023 Gilligan’s Island murder in Camden County Five people have been indicted after a man’s body was found July 2023 in the water near an area known as Gilligan’s Island. Police have identified the man found as 29-year-old John Andrew Mamph. From top left, clockwise: Debra Leane Doughtery; Frank Patrick Kennedy III; Bernice Rose McGuire; Megan Leigh Robison; Anthony Scott Mistretta. (Camden County Sheriff's Office)

PHOTOS: Gilligan’s Island murder investigation

Image 1 of 23
Five people have been arrested for murder after a man’s body was found Thursday in the water.

Gilligan's Island Five people have been arrested for murder after a man’s body was found Thursday in the water. (WJAX)

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News

mobile apps

Everything you love about wokv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!