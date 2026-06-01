Arrest made in deadly Northside motel shooting, another suspect sought

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — One man is behind bars, accused of a deadly shooting at a motel on Golfair Boulevard.

The shooting happened on Friday. Giavonathan Butler, 40, died inside a motel room.

Then, on Sunday, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office’s SWAT team arrested Alfred Jones III.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Detectives said they were able to use surveillance video, witness interviews and physical evidence in the motel room to point to Jones as the gunman. But JSO said Jone didn’t act alone. Investigators are looking for a second suspect.

Anyone with information can call in an anonymous tip to First Coast Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS. Or call JSO at 904-630-0500.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.