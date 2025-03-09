Local

Arrest made in the murder of 7-year-old Breon Allen

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — An arrest has been made in the shooting murder of 7-year-old Breon Allen.

In a phone call with Action News Jax, Allen’s mother, Casheena Love, confirmed that a suspect had been taken into custody.

We are working to learn when the arrest was made and the name of any suspects.

Action News Jax told you in January when Allen was killed in a gang-related drive-by shooting on the Westside. The older cousin he was with, Lafayette Mango Jr., was critically injured.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office previously announced an increased reward of 25,000 for tips leading to an arrest.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

