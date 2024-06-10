Arrest report: Man charged with stealing maintenance truck, smashed through JIA security fence

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The arrest report for a man who stole a truck at the airport and smashed through a security fence on Sunday has been released.

Police are charging Derrick Barton with burglary and theft charges.

The report said he stole an airport maintenance truck with a trailer attached and drove through a fence on Cole Flyer Road. This is near the cargo bays for multiple major airlines.

JSO also said a white powdery substance fell out of Barton’s pocket which tested positive for cocaine.

“I used cocaine when I was in the military, but whatever I took tonight was not cocaine,” the police report quoted Barton as saying.

Action News Jax told you on Sunday morning when a witness reported that a stolen pickup truck severely damaged the security fence at Jacksonville International Airport.

The crash left significant damage, with wires hanging down the fence and scattered in the grass, and tire tracks left in its path.

Barton is being held in the Duval County Jail without bond.

