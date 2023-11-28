Arrested dealing methamphetamine from Clay County hotel; Convicted felon heading to federal prison

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — A Clay County convicted felon and drug dealer was sentenced to 10 years and five months in federal prison, the Department of Justice announced on Tuesday, Nov. 28.

According to court documents, the Clay County Sheriff’s Office was investigating Shawntae Jamell Clark, 45, based on information he was selling drugs, including methamphetamine, out of a hotel room at the Stay Suites on Wells Road.

In July 2021, deputies observed Clark leaving the hotel with a backpack and getting into a car. After conducting a traffic stop, a CCSO K9 alerted law enforcement that the car contained illegal drugs.

During a search, 7 baggies of meth and 100 small baggies turned out to contain around 159 grams of the drug. A small safe with a loaded Beretta pistol and a Taurus revolver were also found.

Clark had multiple prior felony convictions for armed robbery, attempted lewd or lascivious act -- sexual battery, and multiple convictions for possession of cocaine.

Clark pled guilty on August 21, 2023.

The Department of Justice said that on Sept. 25, 2023, a judge sentenced a related defendant, David Lee Rucker, 35, Clay County, to six years and eight months in federal prison for possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine. Rucker had pleaded guilty in May of 2022.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, the Drug Enforcement Administration, and the Clay County Sheriff’s Office were all involved in investigating this case.

