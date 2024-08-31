Ascension St. Vincent’s Riverside unveils new state-of-the-art da Vinci 5 surgical robot

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Ascension St. Vincent’s Riverside has become one of the first hospitals in the world to implement the da Vinci 5 robotic surgical system, a cutting-edge technology designed to enhance surgical precision and improve patient outcomes. This next-generation system expands access to minimally invasive robotic surgery for the Jacksonville community.

“The da Vinci 5 reflects our commitment to providing state-of-the-art technologies that increase our patient’s quality of care and experience at our hospital,” said Scott Kashman, President and CEO of St. Vincent’s Riverside. “Our surgeons and care teams look forward to utilizing the system’s best-in-class capabilities to improve the health of those in our community who need it most.”

The da Vinci 5 system, an advancement of its predecessor, has been a cornerstone in over 10 million surgeries worldwide since its introduction in 2001, including nearly 20,000 procedures at St. Vincent’s hospitals. The new system boasts over 150 enhancements, such as:

A pioneering force-sensing technology that reduces tissue damage by 43%

Enhanced accuracy and precision in surgical procedures

Advanced 3D display and image processing for improved surgical visibility

10,000 times more computing power

“The da Vinci 5 will enhance our ability to offer the highest quality of care with a minimally invasive approach for our patients,” said Dr. Martin Martino, Medical Director of Gynecologic Oncology and Chair of the Robotic Surgery Program at St. Vincent’s. “This means patients will likely experience superior outcomes with less scarring and a faster recovery. This will allow our patients to be able to return to their families sooner.”

The da Vinci 5 will be utilized for a variety of complex surgical procedures at St. Vincent’s Riverside, aiding in the treatment of both benign and malignant conditions. The technology, which received FDA approval in March 2024, allows surgeons to maintain full control of operations while benefiting from enhanced 3D vision and wrist articulation.

St. Vincent’s Riverside was recently recognized as a Best Regional Hospital by U.S. News and World Report’s Best Hospital Rankings for 2024-2025 and named one of the top 15 health systems in the country by Fortune and PINC AI for 2024.

