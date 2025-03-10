Atlantic Beach Commissioners vote to tighten laws on camping, sleeping in public places

ATLANTIC BEACH, Fla. — The city of Atlantic Beach is tightening up a proposed ordinance on camping and sleeping in public spaces and on Monday night, commissioners discussed voting it into law.

Action News Jax found a trail of trash and debris scattered throughout a section of the Dutton Island Preserve.

It’s what’s left over from a few weeks ago, when police cleared out a homeless camp in the area.

“I did see paddy wagons a few weeks ago. My neighbors had a Facebook post and said police were doing a big clear out,” said Angela Farford.

Monday, the city planned to update its existing ordinance to get it in line with new state law that went into effect last year.

That law increases penalties for sleeping in public places.

Farford is happy to hear about the change.

“I think public safety is obviously super important for our parks – everyone being able to enjoy them. I’ve never had an issue with finding people who don’t belong here,” said Farford.

If approved Monday night, the ordinance is expected to be on the agenda for the next hearing, which is March 24.

A pubic hearing will also be held on the topic.

