Atlantic Beach Police join statewide seatbelt safety campaign

ATLANTIC BEACH, Fla. — The Atlantic Beach Police Department recently completed a two-week seatbelt safety initiative aimed at improving community safety and increasing seatbelt compliance.

This initiative is part of a broader strategy to achieve Vision Zero, a goal to eliminate all traffic fatalities and serious injuries.

By using traditional media, social media, and enforcement, the department seeks to enhance road safety.

According to the Atlantic Beach Police Department, the initiative showed positive trends in seatbelt usage, with compliance rising from 85% to 93% in 2024 and from 94% to 96% in 2025.

These figures were gathered through pre- and post-enforcement surveys conducted by the police department.

During the two-week period, the department issued 170 seatbelt citations and 202 other citations. These enforcement actions, combined with survey results, indicate progress towards safer roads in the city.

The city has also introduced a new Vision Zero-inspired Safety Action Plan, underscoring its commitment to reducing traffic-related incidents.

