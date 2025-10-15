Attention Jacksonville drivers: Expect lane closures on the Buckman Bridge

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Southbound double lane closures on the Buckman Bridge are planned from October 17 to October 20 as part of a project to replace finger joints on the bridge.

The closures will affect two lanes of I-295 South over the Buckman Bridge, starting at 10 p.m. Friday and reopening by 4 a.m. Monday.

Drivers are advised to use alternate routes and plan additional travel time.

In addition to replacing the finger joints, the project includes partial coatings and structural steel work on the I-295 Buckman Bridge over the St. Johns River in Duval County.

The $5.4 million contract for these improvements was awarded to Cekra, Inc., with completion expected in early 2026.

