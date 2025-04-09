Attorney identifies inmate who has ‘catastrophic injuries’ after incident in the Duval County Jail

Action News Jax has learned the identity of an inmate who was critically injured in the Duval County Jail in an incident that has nine corrections officers off the job.

A verified GoFundMe confirmed Charles Faggart is still fighting for his life.

On Tuesday, Jacksonville Sheriff T.K. Waters announced the suspension of eight corrections officers and one corrections sergeant for an unspecified incident that happened Monday in the Duval County Jail.

A Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office arrest report shows Faggart was arrested on April 1 for domestic violence charges. Police say he threatened a pregnant woman.

According to GoFundMe, he owns a local food truck.

Action News Jax received the following statement from attorney Belkis Plata of Plata Schott Law, who said she is representing Faggart’s family:

“As counsel for the family of Charles Faggart, I confirm that Mr. Faggart is the individual referenced in recent reports involving life threatening injuries sustained while in custody at the Duval County Jail. Mr. Faggart remains hospitalized and is on a ventilator. The family is devastated and demands answers regarding how Charles sustained such catastrophic injuries while in the custody and under the supervision of the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office — a place where he should have been kept safe.

“This incident has placed an overwhelming emotional and financial burden on the family. Mr. Faggart is a father to a six-year-old son, who now faces the likelihood of growing up without a dad.

“The family has established a GoFundMe page to assist with mounting medical expenses and provide support for Lincoln during this extremely difficult time.

“The Faggart family respectfully requests privacy as they await answers. They are calling for a thorough and transparent investigation and for those responsible to be brought to justice.”

