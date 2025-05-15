Attorney: Officer violated man’s rights in traffic stop shooting; settlement talks underway

A man is demanding justice after a traffic stop ended with him being shot in the leg by a Jacksonville police officer, not with her weapon, but with his legally-owned firearm.

The officer involved, Mindy Cardwell, has since been fired, and newly surfaced video from her internal affairs interview is revealing how a routine traffic stop spiraled into what the victim’s attorney said was a major violation of his rights.

Jason Arrington was pulled over in December near North Main Street and 27th Street in Brentwood. He had reportedly run a red light, but denied this.

During the stop, he told officers he had a legally owned gun on his waist. Officers instructed him to step out of the vehicle so they could retrieve it.

In a recorded interview with internal affairs, Cardwell described her attempt to remove the firearm.

“I tried to pull the metal clip, holster, and gun from his waistband. It was not coming out. I put my hand on the handle of the gun to get leverage, and the gun went off,” Cardwell said.

Arrington was shot in the leg. His attorney, Kay Harper Williams, said the shooting caused lasting physical damage — and that Arrington now walks with a cane and suffers ongoing pain.

Williams is currently in settlement negotiations with the City of Jacksonville. She said what happened during the incident is a violation of Arrington’s Fourth Amendment rights.

The Fourth Amendment protects people from unreasonable searches and seizures by the government, according to uscourts.gov.

“What we are accusing them of is a clear Fourth Amendment violation when the officer made the decision to seize Mr. Arrington’s firearm and initiate this unlawful removal from his waist,” Williams said.

The case has drawn national attention, recently featured on the True Crime News YouTube channel, which has more than 5 million subscribers. The video includes clips from the body camera footage and the internal affairs interview, along with commentary from Arrington and his legal team.

At one point in the interview, Cardwell admitted she initially wasn’t sure how the firearm discharged, but later concluded her own mistake played a role.

“I think I set myself up for failure by transitioning from my dominant hand to my not dominant hand,” she said.

JSO cited incompetence when terminating Cardwell’s employment.

Williams said if the city does not agree to a settlement, her next step is filing a federal lawsuit.

“We have not yet filed a lawsuit. However, we are in the settlement negotiations with the city. If that breaks down, then we absolutely will move forward and bring this case to federal court right here in Jacksonville,” Williams said.

She also said this case highlights the urgent need for more detailed officer training when it comes to safely handling firearms and respecting the rights of law-abiding gun owners.

