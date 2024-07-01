Augusta Savage Mentoring Center offering summer art class July 1-16th

GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. — The Augusta Savage Mentoring Center is offering a Summer Art Class from July 1 to July 16, led by instructor Johnny Mathis, and will take place on Mondays and Tuesdays from 3:00 p.m. to 4:30 Augusta Savage Mentoring Center p.m.

Open to students aged 6 to 18, the class will focus on the basic elements of design. It will offer both introductory and advanced instruction, fostering creative insight and perspective.

Students will learn how to transform concepts into physical objects and expand them using various mediums including full color, black and white, textiles, mixed media, and potentially digital methods.

Enrollment is limited to the first eight students who apply.

To register, visit Augusta Savage Mentoring Center Registration. All three registration forms must be completed and sent to Executive Assistant Kimberly Thomas before attending the class.

Required Registration Forms

