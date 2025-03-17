Author Eric C. Gray discusses the personal storytelling featured in his two books

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Eric C. Gray is an author who writes more than just your ordinary baseball books. In Bases to Bleachers and Backyards to Ballparks, he shares meaningful life moments through the eyes of different people.

The author spoke with WOKV’s Elandra Fernandez about the inspiration behind his books.

“I was at a ball game with my wife and my daughter and my friend as I frequently am. I asked a simple question, what was your favorite moment at a ball game? They gave me their answers, I went back, I sent emails to a bunch of friends telling them about some of my favorite moments.”

After sending out over 30 emails to friends, Gray received a variety of stories, one which came from someone who strongly disliked baseball.

“Only game he had ever been to, his story, was so personal and meaningful that I knew I wanted to write this book.”

Gray emphasizes that these stories go beyond being at a baseball game, but also experiences people have with the sport.

“I got a message from a friend of mine who was not particularly a baseball fan and it was about her experience meeting the great Ernie Banks at a bar, not knowing who he was. It was about the conversation that they had.”

Gray and his family share a deep passion for baseball. They will often go to games, and his son grew up playing the sport, providing a meaningful way to bond as a family.

He wants his books to highlight people’s personal experiences with baseball and leave readers feeling good.

“It’s just people’s stories about what baseball has meant to them whether it’s meeting a star, whether it’s playing the game as a little leaguer, or just what family means to them.”

Gray reveals that his next project will step away from baseball and focus on sharing people’s music and concert memories.

“Music means so much to me and when I did these baseball books, you realize if somebody enjoys people’s personal stories, and you know story telling it seems to be very big these days, it’s like you can do this about almost anything, why not do something about music in general and concerts specifically.”

You can get a copy of Bases to Bleachers and Backyards to Ballparks at https://basestobleachers.com/





