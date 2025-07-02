Local

Authorities identify suspect in Fernandina Beach restaurant arson

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
Slider's Seaside Grill Arson suspect John Robuskie Sallas has been identified as the suspect in the Slider's Seaside Grill arson and others in the city.
By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. — A man has been identified and taken into custody in connection with a fire at Slider’s Seaside Grill.

According to Fernandina Beach Police, the fire was intentionally set around 1:11 a.m. on June 20 at the restaurant on South Fletcher Avenue.

Surveillance video helped investigators confirm it was arson.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

On July 1, police identified the suspect as John Robuskie Sallas.

Authorities say he may be connected to other incidents in the city.

The Fernandina Beach Police Department worked with the State Fire Marshal’s Office and the 4th Circuit State Attorney’s Office in the investigation.

Sallas is now in custody, and officials say there is no further threat to the public.

The case remains under investigation.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News

mobile apps

Everything you love about wokv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!