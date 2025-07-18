Authorities searching for Jacksonville man lost on New Hampshire mountain

Search efforts are ongoing for William Davis, a 79-year-old man from Jacksonville who disappeared after wandering off the summit of Mt. Washington in New Hampshire on Wednesday.

Davis was last seen around 3:20 p.m. Wednesday near the observation deck after taking the Cog Train to the top of Mt. Washington, according to a news release from the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department.

Despite initial phone contact with Davis indicating he was not far from the summit, search teams have been unable to locate him, the release said.

The search for Davis began on Wednesday evening when NH Fish and Game said it was notified of his disappearance around 6 p.m.

A full-scale search was launched, involving NH Fish and Game Conservation Officers, Mt. Washington State Park personnel, and volunteers from Androscoggin Valley Search and Rescue (AVSAR).

Search efforts included the use of a Fish and Game Drone Team and more than 24 rescue personnel who combed off-trail locations into early Thursday morning.

Although mild temperatures and light winds initially aided the search, conditions worsened with the arrival of fog and increased winds, the release said.

The search was suspended at 2 a.m. Thursday, due to deteriorating weather, and resumed at 6 a.m. Thursday.

Despite continued efforts throughout the day, including drone searches and ground teams scouring likely areas, authorities said no evidence or clues regarding Davis’s whereabouts were found Thursday.

Search efforts are continuing Friday, authorities said.

