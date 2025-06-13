Autopsy report for Duval Co. jail inmate complete amidst ongoing investigation

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It’s been over 2 months since Duval County jail inmate Charles Faggart died following an incident at the jail.

We have learned that the state attorney’s office has received a copy of the medical examiner’s report; however, right now, they are not releasing it as their office is still investigating.

On April 7th, Duval County Jail inmate Charles Faggart was transported to a Jacksonville hospital in critical condition following an incident at the jail.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

The next day, JSO Sheriff TK Waters said as a result of the incident, 8 JSO corrections officers and 1 corrections sergeant were removed from their positions and stripped of their corrections authority.

On April 10th, Faggart was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Since then, Action News Jax has been following up with JSO, the medical examiner’s office, and the state attorney’s office to see if the investigation is complete.

Earlier this week, I asked JSO if its portion of the investigation is complete. A spokesperson replied:

“The case continues to be active, and we await follow-up from the SAO in their portion of the investigation.”

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

“Normally, once it is referred over to the state attorney’s office, it’s probably a pretty safe assumption that the police have concluded their side of the investigation. Usually that’s how it goes,” said Chris Carson, a defense attorney.

Chris Carson is a defense attorney in Jacksonville. I asked him what he thought would happen with the state attorney’s investigation.

“My sense is that we’re probably waiting on what I would expect are some of the more experienced prosecutors within the state attorney’s office and probably some of the higher ups to actually review what has been provided to them and ultimately make a decision on whether there should be formalized criminal charges going towards anyone who was involved in the incident,” said Carson.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Nine corrections officers were removed from the jail a day after Faggart was taken to the hospital. Last month, Sheriff T.K. Waters told us that doesn’t mean anyone was guilty of a crime.

“It was to say that we need to investigate this process,” said Sheriff Waters. “We need to investigate it fully and make sure that we provide the public and that young man’s family with the right answers.”

There has been no word on when the State Attorney’s office investigation will be completed.

We reached out to the attorney representing the Faggart family, but she declined to comment.,

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.