Bahama Breeze at St. Johns Town Center in Jacksonville closing in April

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville’s Bahama Breeze location at the St. Johns Town Center will be closing its doors.

The restaurant is owned by Darden Restaurants, which is based in Orlando and also owns Olive Garden and Longhorn Steakhouse.

The Jacksonville location and 13 other Bahama Breeze locations across the U.S. are shutting down, while 14 others are converting to other Darden brands.

It’s part of what the company calls “strategic alternatives” for the Bahama Breeze brand.

We told you in May when Bahama Breeze closed 15 of its locations.

Jacksonville’s St. Johns Town Center location was not impacted at that time, but will be closing because of Tuesday’s announcement.

The 14 restaurants closing permanently are expected to continue operating through April 5.

