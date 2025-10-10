Banana Ball World Tour coming to Jacksonville: Indianapolis Clowns vs. Loco Beach Coconuts

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The 2026 Banana Ball World Tour is set to bring its unique brand of baseball to VyStar Ballpark in Jacksonville, featuring a matchup between the Indianapolis Clowns and the Loco Beach Coconuts from July 2-4, 2026.

Banana Ball is known for its fast-paced and entertaining style, incorporating unconventional rules such as no bunting, a two-hour time limit, and allowing fans to catch foul balls for outs.

The games promise to feature some of the most talented and entertaining players globally, with the possibility of including former MLB stars and celebrity guests.

One of the Banana Ball Baseball League’s original teams, the Savannah Bananas, came to VyStar Ballpark in March 2024.

Tickets for the event will be distributed through a lottery system. Fans interested in attending must sign up for the Ticket Lottery List by October 31, 2025, at www.bananaball.com/tickets.

Being on the list does not guarantee tickets, as a random drawing will determine who gets the chance to purchase them.

The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp, the Triple-A affiliate of the Miami Marlins, call VyStar Ballpark home. Known for their community-focused events, the Jumbo Shrimp aim to provide affordable family fun to Northeast Florida.

