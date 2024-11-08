Bass Pro Shops announces grand opening celebration date for new St. Augustine store

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Bass Pro Shops has announced an official grand opening date for its much anticipated St. Augustine store. The outdoors retailer will hold the event for its Outdoor World store on World Commerce Parkway on Nov. 20, according to the company’s website.

The 100,000-square-foot St. Augustine store will be the retailers 13th Florida location.

The company is calling the grand opening night an “Evening for Conservation.”

The community is invited to a special ribbon-cutting ceremony and weekend-long celebration, the company says. For every dollar spent during the opening night, 20 percent will be donated to support the local community with 10 percent being donated to local conservation organizations, Bass Pro says. An additional 10 percent of every dollar spent will be donated to hurricane relief efforts throughout the state, Bass Pro says.

The Nov. 20 event will also feature a performance from country music singer and songwriter Tim Dugger at 5 p.m. followed by the official opening ceremony at 6 p.m.

