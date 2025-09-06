Beaches Habitat for Humanity unveils all-new Coastal Haven community

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — For many people in the Jacksonville area, stable housing can be hard to come by.

“Within low-income housing, you know you don’t know really what’s going to come your way or who’s going be living next door,” soon-to-be Atlantic Beach homeowner Britanny Wussick explained Saturday.

Beaches Habitat for Humanity is now looking to address that problem, with its all-new 44-home Coastal Haven community off Mayport Road. Officials and volunteers lifted the first wall for the community’s women build on Saturday.

Beaches Habitat is working to build eight homes each year over the next 6 years, as part of a $10 million project, with each future homeowner in the community, like Britanny Wussick, carefully chosen.

Each future homeowner in the community will also have to help build the home, then pay off the mortgage later at an affordable price.

“The families that are in the queue right now that are ready to go are going through and having some financial training,” explained Steve Gilbert, the CEO of Beaches Habitat. “They’ll come out here and build the walls and build two homes. So it’s certainly a blessing to have the number of partners that we have for this project.”

Now the hope is that over the next six years, each and every home built will be changing one life at a time in the Atlantic Beach community.

“We are gonna make a garden, we’re gonna have a rain chain, we’re gonna have trellising plants, like just memories and safety and comfort, you know, a sanctuary from the outer world,” Wussick said with an excited smile.

Those interested in learning more about Beaches Habitat for Humanity and how they can apply can do so by clicking the link here.

