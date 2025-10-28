Bicyclist dies after being rear-ended by car on Nassau County roadway

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — A 37-year-old Jacksonville man is dead after the bicycle he was riding was rear-ended by a car Monday night. The incident occurred at about 7:48 p.m. Monday on US Highway 1 near Hunters Green Drive, a Florida Highway Patrol news release states.

A sedan, driven by a 68-year-old Callahan man, collided with the rear of the bike as they were both traveling southbound on US Highway 1, the news release states.

The bicyclist was found approximately 200 feet from the impact area, the news release states.

