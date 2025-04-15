Bicyclist killed in Northside Jacksonville crash

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A 36-year-old Jacksonville man is dead after he was hit by an SUV Friday on Jacksonville’s Northside. The man was riding a bike eastbound on Old Kings Road North at about 3:24 p.m.

The man entered the path of the SUV, driven by a 17-year-old Jacksonville girl, that was traveling southbound on New Kings Road, Florida Highway Patrol stated Monday in a news release.

The front of the SUV hit the bicyclist.

Traveling in the car with the girl was an 18-year-old Callahan man, a 15-year-old Jacksonville girl, and a 10-year-old Jacksonville boy. None of the occupants in the SUV were injured, the news release states.

