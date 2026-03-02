‘Big favor’, big accusations, a big subpoena and now a big shakeup for next leaders on JEA’s Board

A “big favor,” followed by big accusations and a big subpoena have now led to big shakeups on the JEA Board of Directors.

After last week’s explosive meeting, in which Board Vice Chair Rick Morales publicly accused JEA CEO Vickie Cavey of creating a hostile work environment, Morales’ hopes of serving as the next Board Chair were wiped away Monday morning.

Morales had been nominated to become the next Board Chair, but the Board voted to rescind that decision and instead nominate MG Orender for the role.

Despite the vote, Morales doubled down on his concerns regarding JEA employees’ ability to file complaints about the CEO.

“Any complaint mechanism that they have goes through somebody that reports to the CEO and they have no way to make a complaint. They will not come to the board because of what happened and that, to me, is the disappointing part,” Morales said. “I’m not worried about myself, whether I’m Chairman. My concern is the employees of the JEA.”

Current JEA Board Chair Joe DiSalvo argued Morales’ vote expressing no confidence in JEA’s CEO last week made it clear the Board needed to reconsider its next leaders.

“Because why would you want a Board Chair not supporting the CEO? That’s not the way it’s supposed to happen,” DiSalvo said.

DiSalvo doubled down on his opposition to bringing in an external group to vet alleged concerns with the utility’s CEO after Monday’s meeting.

He argued channels to submit complaints already exist.

“Use the chain. In my perspective here, if you’re a JEA employee that’s got an issue, use your chain. So, your supervisory level, HR and eventually if you don’t get anything then go to Board Members,” DeSalvo said.

Jacksonville City Councilmember Rory Diamond (R-District 13) was critical of the Board’s decision to change course on future leadership.

“To not take him seriously and let him be Board Chair, and then when your Chief of Staff says there’s problems and you fire that person that same day, there’s serious issues at JEA,” Diamond said.

The Board also chose to nominate Arthur Adams to serve as the next Vice Chair.

Adams is the member who received the now-infamous text from Jacksonville City Council President Kevin Carrico (R-District 4) in early February telling him he would not be reappointed to the board because Carrico owed a “big favor.”

Paul Martinez, Carrico’s boss and initial nominee to replace Adams, withdrew his appointment after our reporting.

Carrico has also been subpoenaed by the State Attorney’s Office in relation to the “big favor” text.

Carrico has denied any quid-pro-quo.

Just hours after Adams was nominated to become Vice Chair of the Board, Carrico announced he’d selected a new nominee to replace Adams.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Carrico’s new pick is former Jacksonville Firefighters Union President Randy Wyse, who he called a “proven leader” in his letter announcing the appointment.

If supported by the full council, Wyse’s appointment could get final approval within six weeks.

“I look forward to the Council Confirmation process. It is truly an honor to be nominated for such an important position,” Wyse said in a statement sent to Action News Jax addressing his nomination to the JEA Board.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Diamond said he believes the Board’s decision to elevate Adams into a leadership role, despite the fact the Council President had made it clear he planned to replace him, was meant to send a message.

“I think they’re just essentially sticking the thumb up at the City Council right now and that’s just not helpful,” Diamond said. “Look, we need serious people to take JEA seriously and worry about the ratepayers and not this drama that’s going on.”

While Adams’ time on the Board may appear to have an expiration date, the Mayor’s Office confirmed that Jacksonville Mayor Donna Deegan does intend to reappoint current Board Chair DiSalvo to another term.

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.