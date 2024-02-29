Big Jags news from the NFL Combine

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Jaguars are at the NFL Combine to help build the roster for the 2024 season and beyond. The story early this week with the Jaguars brass was less about players and more about coaching.

Action Sports Jax made the trip to Indianapolis and asked head coach Doug Pederson about play-calling duties moving forward. Pederson won a Super Bowl as a head coach and play caller with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2018, but after guiding the Jaguars to the playoffs in 2022, Pederson relinquished those duties to offensive coordinator Press Taylor.

The play calling drew the ire of the fan base during the season, especially with the Jaguars collapse down the stretch when they lost five out of the final six games.

Pederson said he remains undecided on who will call plays this fall in Jacksonville.

The head coach also commented on quarterback Trevor Lawrence, left tackle Cam Robinson, center Luke Fortner and new defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen. You can watch the discussion at the following link.

