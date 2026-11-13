Big Jim steam whistle falls silent due to metal fatigue

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Big Jim, a steam whistle maintained by JEA, is currently silent after an investigation revealed metal fatigue in some of its parts.

Because the whistle relies on specialized parts, JEA is working to identify contractors who can perform the necessary repairs. Utility officials do not currently have a timeline for when the work will be completed.

During the investigation, JEA discovered the original patent for the steam whistle used in Big Jim. JEA subsequently shared the patent document with SPAR.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.