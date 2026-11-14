Billy Strings announces five-night run at St. Augustine Amphitheatre

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — Billy Strings will play five nights at the St. Augustine Amphitheatre in April 2027. The shows are set for April 8, 9, 10, 12 and 13.

Fans can register to purchase tickets through their AXS account at theamp.com or AXS.com. Registration opened at 10 a.m. ET Tuesday. Registering is not a purchase.

Fans selected through Fair AXS will receive an email invitation to buy tickets. They can purchase from 10 a.m. Nov. 18 through 11:59 p.m. Nov. 19, subject to availability.

Any remaining tickets will go on sale to the public online through AXS at 10 a.m. ET Nov. 20.

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There will be no in-person ticket sales at the St. Augustine Amphitheatre Box Office or the Ponte Vedra Concert Hall Box Office.

Strings, who was raised in Michigan and is now based in Nashville, has a new album, “So Much For Goodbyes,” produced by T Bone Burnett. The record finds him channeling a deeply personal period into what the announcement describes as his most musically mature and reflective work to date.

Strings won his third Grammy Award and second consecutive Best Bluegrass Album Grammy at the 68th Annual Grammy Awards for “Highway Prayers.” The album debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s all-genre Top Album Sales chart, the first bluegrass album to do so in 22 years.

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GQ has called him “the hottest roots-music phenomenon in decades,” and Pitchfork has called him a “bluegrass wunderkind.”

He has collaborated with artists including Kacey Musgraves, Primus, Luke Combs, Cryptopsy, Willie Nelson and Tony Trischka.

Ticket prices range from $74.50 to $372.50. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m., with shows slated to start at 7:30 p.m.

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