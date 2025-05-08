Bishop of St. Augustine reacts to selection of first-ever Augustinian Pope

History is made as Pope Leo XIV becomes the first American Pope and the first Augustinian pope.

Bishop Erik Pohlmeier from the Diocese of St Augustine is excited about the link this represents for Catholics locally.

WATCH: Cardinal Robert Prevost elected pope, will take the name Leo XIV

“It’s built on the teachings of Saint Augustine specifically, and since our roots in the Diocese of Saint Augustine are built on that great patron, then I look forward to the ways that he will reflect on his knowledge, his life, his connection to St. Augustine,” said Bishop Pohlmeier.

Bishop Pohlmeier also notes a great symbolism in the pope’s decision to go by the papal name Leo.

“Pope Leo XIII was best known as giving us the origins of the Church’s social teaching, which is taking the demand of charity in our lives and applying it to all the different aspects of human thriving, starting even with human labor and workers and the dignity of workers,” said Bishop Pohlmeier. “It started with Leo XIII and with now Pope Leo XIV carrying that on, it builds on that tradition.”

Bishop Pohlmeier was appointed as the 11th Bishop of St. Augustine by Pope Francis in 2022. Action News Jax asked him where he believes the direction of the Catholic Church is going under this new pope. He tells me, while he doesn’t know much about him yet, the new pope’s missionary efforts could give us an idea.

“Part of his responsibility after serving as a missionary was in the office that names bishops around the world,” said Bishop Pohlmeier. “What I do know about that is that it would give him a perspective on the global reality of the church that not many people would have. So his understanding of that global reality and his heart of service to the poor would connect him with people throughout the world.”

We asked him what he thinks Pope Francis would make of the selection. He tells Action News Jax he believes the late Pope would most definitely approve.

