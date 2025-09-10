Black Hammock Island homeowners report persistent flooding, drainage issues

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Homeowners on Black Hammock Island are seeking remedies for persistent flooding issues in their neighborhood.

A section of Sawpit Road, which is the main road on the island, was underwater on Tuesday.

But neighbors said it’s not just that area that is problematic.

Ron Browder has lived on Waterville Road for over 20 years.

“If it rains, you won’t see pavement,” said Browder.

It is surrounded by a wetland on one side and the Nassau River on the other.

“The flooding occurs almost on a daily basis,” said Browder. “The water never drains.”

He said if the road was paved, it would help fix part of the problem.

“Our road never drains because it is not maintained,” said Brower. “If it was maintained, it would have a big improvement.”

Meanwhile, Kelly Craft said her complaints are over the ditches.

Last week, she submitted 7 service requests for ditches along Shark Road West.

Craft said they are constantly full of water after it rains and not draining properly.

“The ditches continue to fill and overfill, and they just create issues everywhere,” said Craft.

Neighbors said this flooding has nothing to do with the tide.

They want something to be done to ensure all of the issues are taken care of.

“There is no reason why the city should not present themselves and take care of the infrastructure that they own,” said Craft. “They have a duty to taxpayers, right, to make sure that they are functioning and they are just not.”

City Councilmember Mike Gay, who represents that area, said he is aware of these issues and has been communicating the need for action to the appropriate departments.

Action News Jax will stay on this to make sure these folks get answers.

