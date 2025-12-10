Blackshear woman arrested, accused of $10K theft from Pierce County high cheer booster program

PIERCE COUNTY, Ga. — Kristen Ansleigh Godwin, 38, of Blackshear, was arrested by the Blackshear Police Department on Tuesday in connection with the theft of approximately $10,000 from the Pierce County High School Competition Cheer Booster Program.

Godwin has been charged with one count of Felony Theft by Taking after financial discrepancies were discovered during a routine review of the booster program’s accounts, Blackshear police Chief Chris Wright said. The funds were privately raised through booster club activities and did not involve any public or taxpayer money, the chief said.

The investigation revealed that the funds were misappropriated through various means, including failure to deposit cash from fundraising events, unauthorized transfers of booster club money into personal accounts, personal use of a booster club debit card, and improper cash withdrawals, the chief said.

An internal inquiry by school officials led to a formal criminal investigation by the Blackshear Police Department, which determined the extent of the alleged theft, police said.

