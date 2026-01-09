The Block Jax near completion after construction delays, developers say opening is weeks away

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A highly anticipated outdoor entertainment space in Jacksonville is still under construction months after it was expected to open.

The Block Jax, a new outdoor gathering and event space in the Deerwood neighborhood just north of IKEA on Gate Parkway, was originally slated to open in the fall of last year. Now, developers say the project is about 85 to 90 percent complete, with an opening expected within the next month or two.

Action News Jax got a tour of the site, which includes a large main venue that can hold around 1,000 people, an outdoor food hall with eight local vendors operating out of shipping containers, a playground, a dog park, a brewery, and an open stage.

Founder and developer Daniel Moffatt said construction delays are the reason for the later-than-expected opening.

“Nothing more than just delays on construction, but we’re on the homestretch right now. Next month or so hopefully we’ll have this all wrapped up,” Moffatt said.

Moffatt said the idea for The Block Jax came from what he and his family felt was missing in the community - a space designed for everyone.

“We needed a place where we can bring the dogs to play, we can let the kids play and their parents can have food. They can drink, they can listen to live music, they can socialize, they can put their phones down and kind of just enjoy life,” Moffatt said.

Much of the project’s design centers around repurposed shipping containers, which are being used throughout the property for vendor spaces and structures.

At the main entrance, visitors will find a ticket office. Nearby, a dog park is still under construction, including a mural welcoming visitors and their pets.

With Jacksonville preparing to host major events, Action News Jax asked Moffatt whether The Block Jax would be open in time for the Super Bowl.

“I can’t promise before the Super Bowl, it’s gonna be a little bit too close to call. Hopefully the Jags are in the Super Bowl, but we’ll be here next fall when the stadium has reduced capacity and then obviously the fall after that.”

Moffatt said shipping containers are central to the concept of The Block Jax, with nearly every structure on site built using them.

Despite the delays, developers said the project is now in its final stretch, with plans to open The Block Jax within the next month or two.

