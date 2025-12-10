Blue Angels announce date for return to Jacksonville Beach air show

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sea & Sky Air Show will return to Jacksonville Beach on Oct. 23-24, 2027, featuring the U.S. Navy Blue Angels.

The event, organized by the City of Jacksonville, Naval Station Mayport, and Jacksonville Beach, will showcase a variety of military and civilian air performers along the coastline.

“We are excited to bring families, neighbors, aviation enthusiasts, and visitors together once again to celebrate community, military partnership, and the excitement of flight,” said Jacksonville Mayor Donna Deegan.

“I want to thank the City of Jacksonville for working so hard with us to bring the 2027 Sea & Sky Show – along with the Blue Angels – back to Jacksonville Beach,” said Jacksonville Beach Mayor Chris Hoffman.

The announcement was made at the International Council of Air Shows (ICAS) in Las Vegas, Nevada, as part of the 2027 National Air Show Calendar.

The free, family-friendly event promises thrilling aerobatic performances over the Atlantic Ocean, along with additional activities and activations.

Further details, including the complete list of performers, parking options, shuttle service, and road closures, will be announced closer to the event.

