Board unanimously recommends extending DIA CEO Lori Boyer's contract

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The woman who oversees downtown Jacksonville development will likely stay on the job for up to two more years.

A Downtown Investment Authority committee unanimously voted to recommend extending DIA CEO Lori Boyer’s contract for up to two more years. Members gave Boyer a 70 out of 80 score on her review with mostly all positive comments since she started the position in 2019.

But it comes after some critiques about slow progress downtown since Boyer took the helm of DIA.

“Disappointed no one actually mentioned the accomplishments. They were focused on the task at hand rather than big picture,” Boyer told Action News Jax’s Robert Grant.

She highlighted three accomplishments during her tenure so far, including the Four Seasons which now has visible progress. Boyer stated it all started with a contract back in 2015 and DIA paved the way in the years following.

Boyer also pointed out that One Riverside at the opening of McCoys Creek in Brooklyn is nearly complete. It comes after years to redesign the creek to prevent flooding downstream.

Lastly, she said infrastructure is in place for construction on RiversEdge on the Southbank to begin and expects parks in the area to be complete by the end of the year.

But the recommendation to extend Boyer’s contract does come after major project setbacks, like the Hardwick at Ford on Bay, which was approved in early 2022 before interest rates climbed. Now the developer is back to square one.

“The real issue is how are we flexible and responsive and how do we adjust to those as they happen,” Boyer said.

Several board members pointed out the DIA is short staffed with only 12 employees.

“She’s worked more than 9 to 5. She’s worked nights and weekends,” Board Member Braxton Gillam said.

The board is recommending a one-year contract with a second-year option as Boyer eyes retirement. In her current contract, which expires at the end of June, she makes $221,000. We won’t know the full details of her next contract until the board as a whole votes next week.

