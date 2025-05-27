Local

Boaters rescued from capsized vessel near St. Augustine Inlet

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
Capsized boat Boaters rescued from capsized vessel near St. Augustine Inlet. (St. Augustine Fire Department)
By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — A group of boaters were rescued Monday from the capsized vessel they were in near the St. Augustine Inlet. It happened at about 2 p.m. when teams from the St. Augustine Fire Department, St. Johns County Fire Rescue, sheriff’s office, U.S. Coast Guard and Florida Fish and Wildlife responded to the emergency.

“St Augustine Fireboat Marine 49 arrived on scene and assisted the victims out of the water,” a St. Augustine Fire Department social media post states. “No injuries or pollution were reported. FWC is investigating the cause of the accident. All occupants had life jackets.”

