Boil water advisory lifted for Vilano Beach

VILANO BEACH, Fla. — The St. Johns County Utility Department has lifted the Precautionary Boil Water Notice for approximately 1,500 customers in the North Beach Service Area in Vilano Beach.

Laboratory testing has confirmed the water meets all drinking water safety standards and is safe for normal use.

The notice was issued on March 11 following a pipe break at the water plant that required emergency repair and briefly interrupted water system pressure.

Customers may resume normal use of tap water for drinking, cooking, making ice, brushing teeth, and washing dishes.

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